Karen Joann Mero, age 76, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her home. Karen was born April 20, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN, to the late Peter and Margit (Underland) Mellom. She graduated from West High School with the Class of 1962. Karen received her Bachelors of Science from the University of Minnesota, School of Nursing in 1968. Karen met the love of her life, Thomas Edward Mero, at West High and later married him on January 7, 1966 at Richfield Lutheran Church.
Karen worked as OR nurse at the University of Minnesota. After moving to Eau Claire in 1978, she worked as an RN at Sacred Heart Hospital. Following that, Karen worked at the Eau Claire County Nursing Home which later became Dove Healthcare-West. Karen then worked as a triage nurse at Mayo Clinic. She was last employed at American Red Cross administering Red Cross examinations as a retired RN.
Karen was a member of Bethel Church and School. She found great joy in singing with the choir for over 40 years. She was a devoted and active servant of God. Karen enjoyed sewing dresses, quilts, doll clothing, and just about anything. Karen was an avid reader. She enjoyed listening to a variety of Christian music.
Karen is survived by her children, Eric Mero, Daniel (Jennifer) Mero, Kathrine (Robert Pope) Mero-Pope, and Brian (Kasondra) Mero; grandchildren, Abby (Isaac Jacobson) Steinke, Ivan Mero, Anna Mero, Ellie Mero, and Zoey Mero; great-grandchildren, Henry Wagner and Phillip Wagner; and sister-in-law, Julia Mero.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Mero; parents; infant grandson, Braylen Mero; brothers, Sherwood “Bud” (Char), Ronald “Red” (Eileen), and infant brother.
A walk thru visitation will be held from 11:00am to 3:00pm on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI. A Celebration of Life will be on Karen’s 77th birthday, at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Bethel Church. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make donations to one of the following organizations in Karen Mero’s name, which she supported and held near to her heart: World Vision, USO, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Jerusalem Prayer Team, Braylen Thomas Mero Memorial Fund at CVTC, and Samaritans Purse.
