Karen Schindler

Karen I. (Moucha) Schindler passed away peacefully under the care of staff at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on January 20, 2021 at the age of 62.
Karen grew up on a farm owned by her parents up in Cornell, WI. She was one of 12 children. She graduated from Cornell High School.
She was a stay at home mother of 3 children in Chippewa Falls. For work, she enjoyed cleaning.
She enjoyed walks and was a firm believer in God. She attended Valleybrook Church for many years. Her favorite color was hot pink, she enjoyed her coffee (Maxwell not Folders) and she loved her collection of stuffed animals along with many of the staff members she had gotten to know on a personal level over the years.
A special thank you to the staff members at Mayo Hospital who kept our mother comfortable in her finally hours. The home she resided in at Independent Outlook staff members, Lexi, Sidney, Cassandra, Mary, and many others. Jennifer Fawcett and Marit Waack at The Arc Eau Claire. Along with her sister Sharon our wonderful aunt.
Karen is survived by her one brother, Ray Moucha; sisters Sharon (James) Milbeck, Barbara Ayres, Carol (Ed) Frith, Patricia Hoffman, and Dorothy Moucha. She also had and enjoyed her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her three daughters Sara Schindler, Lynn Schindler, and Lisa (Schindler) Oglesby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rosemary Smith and Delores Baynes; and three brothers Stanley, David, and Laverne Moucha.
A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at a later date tentatively sometime in June up in Cadott, WI we will inform friends and family closer to that time.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
