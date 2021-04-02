Karen (Anne) Jarocki Strewler passed away in her home February 25, 2021. Karen was born in Eau Claire, WI, attended college at UW Stout. She lived and worked in Minnesota before moving to Superior. Karen owned Strewler Rehabilitation Services in Duluth, MN for nearly twenty years. She served many years on the Mayor’s Commission on Disabilities. She spent a short time working at UW Superior before retiring. Karen was involved in trading antiques in her retirement.
Karen was a faithful mother to her three children continually showering them with something new. Taking them places, and sharing in their activities and events. She had many hours in hockey arenas, on sports fields, and basketball courts. She spent time with dance lessons, recitals, and competitions. Karen enjoyed boating, camping, canoeing, and skiing. She loved to record all of life’s events through still photos or video. Travel too, early on, was on her to-do list. Karen enjoyed meeting and getting to know people, it seemed she always was making a new friend, or running into an old friend where ever she went. She spent many years helping care for her parents as their health began to fail.
In her last year’s Karen battled many health ailments, the most prominent was Lymphedema in both legs which altered the path of life for her dramatically.
Karen married Thomas Pressly Strewler on August 20, 1983. They have three children, Evan (Kaycee) Strewler, Savage, MN; Janelle Strewler, Superior, WI; and Julia Strewler, Burnsville, MN. She is survived by two brothers Jeff (Michelle) Jarocki Oshkosh, WI; Steven Jarocki, Eau Claire, WI. Her two nephews Philip Jarocki and Michael Jarocki. She is preceded in death by her parent’s John and Luella Jarocki of Eau Claire, her maternal grandparents Olaf (Anna) Bjerke, paternal grandparents Peter (Victoria) Jarocki.
A private memorial service will be held for Karen on May 1.