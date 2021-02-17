Karen A. Wahlin, 77, formerly of rural Augusta, passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Feb. 14, 2021.
Karen Ann, daughter of Milo and Emma (Zielsdorf) Kromrey was born in Eau Claire on August 1, 1943. Karen was raised in Fall Creek, where she was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church and graduated as class salutatorian with the Fall Creek class of 1961. On June 17, 1967, she was united in marriage to LaVern Wahlin at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. The couple lived briefly in Fall Creek and Eau Claire before moving to the John Zielsdorf family homestead in Otter Creek Township, rural Augusta. This home was in the Zielsdorf family for over 120 years.
In addition to raising her 3 sons, Karen obtained her real estate license and never missed an opportunity to fulfill her pursuit of knowledge. She enrolled in many courses over the years through Chippewa Valley Technical School as she was a true “lifetime learner.”
Karen and LaVern both had an interest in antiques which drew them to many auctions looking for various items, with glass collectibles, jewelry, and gems catching Karen’s attention.
Over the years Karen found her role as caregiver to her elderly relatives an important part of her life. She helped with their personal and home care, as well as taking them out and to appointments or just stopping in to brighten their day and visit. Karen will be remembered as a very kind and giving person to anyone who knew her.
Due to failing health, Karen had been a resident at BeeHive Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire since 2019. The family is so very thankful to the staff for taking such good care of Karen and for making her feel at home and loved.
Karen will be deeply missed by her 3 sons, Loren and Sheri Wahlin of Chippewa Falls, Kevin Wahlin of Augusta, Steve and Tammy Wahlin of Crystal, MN; 4 grandchildren, Kayla, Eli, Lucas, and August Wahlin; great-granddaughter Angel Wahlin; brother Ken Kromrey of Fall Creek; and brother-in-law Bob Staats of Eau Claire.
Karen was preceded in death by her father Milo in 1992, mother Emma in 2002; husband LaVern in 2018; daughter-in-law Lori Wahlin in 2001; and sister Jean Staats in 2019.
Due to covid conditions, the funeral service will be private at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with Pastor Rick Biedermann officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.