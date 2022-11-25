Karen Mary Woodward of Eau Claire passed away on November 18, 2022, after a short illness. Karen was born in 1943 in Lincoln, NE, where she grew up and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts in French language and literature. She worked as a graduate assistant while getting her master’s degree at the university. She later went on to receive her PhD in medieval French literature in 1982 at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Teaching jobs at Monmouth College (IL) and the University of Wisconsin – Platteville, led her to UW-Eau Claire in 1985.

During her 18-year career at UWEC, she taught a variety of French courses and shared her love of the language, culture, and literature with hundreds of students. She spent 2 semesters abroad in Toulon, France, as faculty sponsor to UWEC students. She was a student advisor, a member of the Departmental Personnel Committee, and a faculty member of the French Club. She enjoyed involvement in several International Folk Fairs at the university. She retired as an Associate Professor in 2002. During her teaching career, Karen received many honors and awards: a Meritorious Service award from the UW system and a Certificate of Commendation in 2002 for 30 years of distinguished service to the state of Wisconsin. She was honored as the Best Treasurer of the Year–large chapters by the American Association of Teachers of French in 1989. The WAATF named her Distinguished Professor of French, 1990-91. She was a member of the Chancellor’s Club at the University of Nebraska and a Life Member of the Nebraska Alumni Association.

