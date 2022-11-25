Karen Mary Woodward of Eau Claire passed away on November 18, 2022, after a short illness. Karen was born in 1943 in Lincoln, NE, where she grew up and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts in French language and literature. She worked as a graduate assistant while getting her master’s degree at the university. She later went on to receive her PhD in medieval French literature in 1982 at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Teaching jobs at Monmouth College (IL) and the University of Wisconsin – Platteville, led her to UW-Eau Claire in 1985.
During her 18-year career at UWEC, she taught a variety of French courses and shared her love of the language, culture, and literature with hundreds of students. She spent 2 semesters abroad in Toulon, France, as faculty sponsor to UWEC students. She was a student advisor, a member of the Departmental Personnel Committee, and a faculty member of the French Club. She enjoyed involvement in several International Folk Fairs at the university. She retired as an Associate Professor in 2002. During her teaching career, Karen received many honors and awards: a Meritorious Service award from the UW system and a Certificate of Commendation in 2002 for 30 years of distinguished service to the state of Wisconsin. She was honored as the Best Treasurer of the Year–large chapters by the American Association of Teachers of French in 1989. The WAATF named her Distinguished Professor of French, 1990-91. She was a member of the Chancellor’s Club at the University of Nebraska and a Life Member of the Nebraska Alumni Association.
After retirement, Karen continued with many of the activities and interests she had always enjoyed. She liked to travel, and besides her many trips to France and other European countries, one other memorable trip was to Denmark and Norway, where her ancestors were from. She took up the study of new languages, including Russian, to add to her existing knowledge of German and Spanish. A fine connoisseur of the arts, Karen enjoyed attending concerts and other performance art such as drama and ballet. Following the French philosopher Voltaire’s advice, Karen took pleasure in “cultivating her garden,” and had a wide knowledge of botanica. She was also a skilled and avid knitter. Karen had a great love for cats and adopted several to which she always gave French names.
Karen’s favorite social activity for the past several years had been “French Group,” a bi-monthly gathering of friends at which French is spoken exclusively.
Karen is survived by her sister, Greta Woodward Friel of Maynard, MA; a niece Michele (Michael) Mullen, of Maynard; two nephews, Ryan and Brendan Friel of Whitefish, MT; a great-niece Jordan Mullen and a great-nephew Ethan Mullen; as well as several cousins and their families.
Interment will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln, NE. A Celebration of Life will take place in Eau Claire, in spring 2023.