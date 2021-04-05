Kari Lynn Sorrels, originally from Eau Claire, WI, died peacefully with her family surrounding her, on March 31, 2021 at the age of 55. She fought long and hard, but ultimately her 7 year battle with breast cancer called her to heaven.
Kari is survived by her husband of 14 years, Marvin Sorrels of Nebraska; her son, Joseph Jr (Amanda) Brummond of Eau Claire, WI; her daughter, Charlene (Tony Fontana) Layton of Richland Center, WI; her grandchildren, Thomas and Marcus Brummond, James and Kaila Layton; her step-children, Mikah Sorrels and Breanna Newsome; her step-granddaughter, Oaklee; her sisters, Sue Staples and Debe Kortness; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristi Brummond; her parents, Vernon and Caroline Kortness; her brother-in-law, Bruce Staples; her mother-in-law, Lawana Tudor; her step-daughter, Brittney Newsome.
We would like to thank all the medical professionals at Richland Hospital, Gundersen, and Harvest for all they did for Kari; we would especially like to thank St. Croix Hospice care, especially Sarah and Melissa for the extraordinary care they provided to Kari in her last few weeks.
A celebration of life will be held at Rod & Gun Park Pavilion on June 13, 2021 from 12pm to 3pm.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cemationsociety-wi.com.