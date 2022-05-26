Augusta — At the age of 63, Karin Lee Pettis passed away on May 24, 2022, at her home. She was born to the late Robert and Marion Allen on December 16, 1959, and was raised in Chippewa Falls, WI. Karin graduated from Chi-Hi in 1978. United in marriage to Tom Pettis on October 9, 1982, the two enjoyed fishing, viewing the countryside on their Spider, annual trips to different lighthouses and spending time relaxing on a lake.
Karin enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, reading, doing cross stitch, and adding to her collections of antique marbles, wade figurines and dishes. She also enjoyed dabbling in the genealogy of her ancestors.
Karin received her medical assistant training at Globe University in Eau Claire, and with her training she had been employed at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Before having to retire due to illness, she was working as a scheduler in the Cardiac Department at Mayo.
Karin is preceded in death by her parents, godmother Lois Hammer and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband Tom; children, Derrick Pettis of Charlotte, NC, Richard Pettis of Augusta, Chris (Bonnie) Pettis of Osseo; sister Jody (Patrick) Fisher of Rock Port, TX; brothers, Matthew Allen of Cadott, Brian Allen of Osseo, MN. Karin’s joy was her grandchildren, Morgan Humberger, Austin and Myrisa Pettis and Mina Pettis. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends, but we take solace in that Karin’s pain is no more and she can rest comfortably now.
A Special Thank You to Dr. Timothy Burns, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center and Mayo Home Health and Hospice Team.
A Celebration of Life for Karin will be held on Saturday, May 28. 2022, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Burial will be at a later date in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.