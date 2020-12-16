Karl F Gruenhagen born September 21, 1944 Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Residing in Long Lake, Twp. Washburn county and Hardy Arkansas, passed away November 25th with his family by his side. He was hospitalized in Springfield Mo and died of complications from Covid-19. He is preceded in death by his parents. Fredrick and Winoma Gruenhagen (Haynie). His brother Michael, Great grandson Korbyn, and His sister Kathryn Simmons passed away 3 days after him.
He graduated from Rice Lake high school 1963. Received an associate degree in architectural drafting. He enlisted in the Navy and served two tours in Viet Nam aboard an LST. He retired from GTE in 1999. He enjoyed woodworking, gunsmithing, hunting and fishing. He loved his family and friends and was always making something for them.
He is survived by his wife Melody (Malott) of 52 years . A son Karl Samuel and wife Michele (Scheel). A daughter Melinda Hahm (Gruenhagen) and husband Stephen. And 5 grandchildren. Brothers Dale (Carla) and Philip (Debra) Sister-in-Law Julie, Brother-in-law Wesley Simmons , many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family requests memorials to be sent to Spondylitis Association of America 16430 Ventura Blvd. Suite 300 Encino, CA 91436 info@spondylitis.org Spondylitis
Interment is pending in the spring at the Wisconsin State Cemetery Spooner.