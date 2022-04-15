Karleen Marie Notham (Robelia) passed away April 8, 2022 at her home after a long battle with Interstitial Lung Disease. She was 75. She was the oldest of five, born on January 7, 1947 to Helen and Carl Robelia. She grew up on a farm near Durand, WI and graduated from Durand High School in 1965. Karleen attended the School of Cosmetology in Eau Claire after graduation. She married Charlie Notham on October 12, 1968, and they moved to Eau Claire where they started their family. Her first career as a hairdresser lasted for more than 20 years in both Wausau and Eau Claire until she started her second career in accounts payable at RCU for another 20+ years. She enjoyed reading, genealogy, sewing, and camping with family and friends. She was also active in the church choir.
Karleen was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Notham; and parents, Carl and Helen Robelia. She is survived by her son, Matt (Stephanie) of Wausau; daughter Angie (Tom) Shay of Wautoma; granddaughter Maddy (fiance’ Bobby Koolis) of Bedford, New Hampshire; Brother Chuck (Karen) Robelia; Sister Dory (Jan) Fedie; Brother John (Sue) Robelia; Brother Mike (Julie) Robelia and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. James the Greater Church, 2502 11th St. in Eau Claire, WI. Visitation will be 10 a.m. prior to the mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the care Karleen was given by the Interim Health Care Hospice team.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Karleen Notham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.