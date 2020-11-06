Karmen M. Wolf Draeger age 69, of Wabasha, MN passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home with the support and care of family and hospice. She was born December 27, 1950 in Menomonie, WI to Bernard and Veronice (Wood) Wolf. In the early years of her life Karmen's family lived in Downsville where her parents owned and operated Wolf's Bar in the Downsville Hotel. They then moved to Menomonie where she attended St Joseph's Catholic School. In 1965 Karmen and her parents moved to the Tainter Lake area. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1969.
Karmen married Frederick Draeger July 17, 1971 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. Together they farmed north of Menomonie until 1978. Karmen then started working at the Dunn County Health Care Center until 1991. She started working at the Wabasha Developmental Achievement Center until she retired in 2014. Karmen truly enjoyed working with the clients and impacting their lives in a positive way.
They had two children, David and Jennifer. Karmen was a long-time player on the Olson's softball team where she made many friends and memories. She was a great cook and always kept the bellies full of anyone that was around. As a family they enjoyed being in the outdoors and were avid hunters.
In 1991 Fred and Karmen moved to Wabasha MN where they spent time on the backwaters of the Mississippi River catching a variety of pan fish no matter what the season. Their place down on Sand Prairie became a gathering place for many get together’s and events. Together they also spent a lot of time outside gardening, working in the yard and spending time around the campfire with family and friends. They have two grandchildren and two great grandchildren that they have been able to create very special bonds with. They also had multiple family pets that have come and gone.
Karmen is survived by her husband Fred of Wabasha MN, her children David Draeger of Menomonie WI and Jenny Delong (Theo Curvello) of Boyceville WI; grandchildren Nathan (DeAnne) Duval of Glenwood City WI and Abbigale Curvello of Boyceville WI; great-grandchildren Waylon and Hadley May Duval of Glenwood City WI; sisters Karen Retzloff Menomonie WI and Kathy (Fred) Ayres Eau Claire WI; sister in law Sharyl Wolf of Sioux Falls SD and special sister Lila Chamberlain of Eau Claire WI. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Karmen was preceeded in death by her parents Bernard and Veronice Wolf, mother and father in Law Ruth and Earl Draeger and her brother Terry Wolf.
Private Memorial Services will take place Saturday November 14, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home Menomonie WI. Burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery, Township of Dunn, Dunn County. There will be a gathering to celebrate Karmen’s life at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Kyote's Bar and Grill E2339 WI-29 Menomonie WI with a lunch provided.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com