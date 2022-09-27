The remarkable life of Karol Jean Lindsay Machmeier ended September 22nd, 2022, while surrounded by her family. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Karol was born on October 5th, 1939, in Eleva, Wisconsin to Lloyd and Vera Lindsay. She grew from a small pony-riding girl, educated in a one room schoolhouse of a small Wisconsin town, to become an amazing woman. A Masters degreed educator, creative soul, sports fan and matriarch of her family.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Richard Machmeier, sister Joy (Jim) Sorensen, her children Linda Machmeier (Matt Kuester), Daniel (Diana) Machmeier and grandchildren Kyle Sletner, Brock (Jenna) Sletner, Kelly Machmeier, Mitchell Sletner, Bryan Machmeier, Logan Sletner, Dillon Kuester, Hannah Kuester and Chloe Kuester.
Her life was rooted and centered on her family for all of her 82 years. She strived to be the best daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother she could be. She loved the annual family reunion (The Roundup) that took place every 4th of July on the family farm. She was able to enjoy the extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews from the Lindsay, Sorensen and Moats families.
To say Karol was an accomplished woman is an understatement. She was valedictorian at Eleva High School. In 1968 Karol graduated Cum Laude with a BA in Elementary Education – obtained by attending night school/weekend classes while raising Dan and Linda. Karol went back to school again and in 1986 she received her Masters in Special Education from UW – Eau Claire.
She was an educator her entire career – allowing her to impact countless lives. Karol taught with love, empathy and compassion while focusing on her personal goal of making everyone she touched better through knowledge. She taught preschoolers, troubled youth and adult literacy students throughout the Chippewa Valley.
Her passions were countless and her talents many – writer/journal keeper, adventurer, creative decorator, music and sports fan and charitable caregiver.
Keeping a calendared highlight of each and every day was part of Karol’s fabric of life. We referenced the calendars to recount milestones and moments of joy. Later in life she wanted to share her memories with her family and wrote accounts in two books – one about the Gibson Schoolhouse, the other an autobiographical account of her life. These were a labor of love and gift to her family.
Traveling involved family and friends with memorable cruises — visiting Alaska with Joy and Jim, viewing Europe’s old churches along the Danube with the Gustafsons; trips to Hawaii, Banff and many places throughout the United States. Annual trips to Florida with the kids and grandkids created many great memories. Karol and Joy had a special bond that few sisters share – and they shared a sister trip together to Scotland, visiting the origins of the Lindsay family.
Karol loved setting a beautiful table – changing her dining room place settings often for family and holiday celebrations. She also held an annual decorative sale in her garage. The entire space was filled with beautiful gift baskets which Karol assembled one by one throughout the year.
A video of Karol playing the accordion makes us and others smile broadly – bringing the same joy she exuded when listening to Pentatonix or Celtic Music. She loved singing in the Chapel Heights Choir – a church where she was actively involved.
She loved her Wisconsin sports teams – cheering loudly for her teams when things were going well and nervously cleaning up and pacing while things were heading south for the home team.
Karol was always a champion of others – this was exemplified in her work as a member of the Tri-T Society. The organization raised funds to make sure young girls in need had opportunities to go to camps and Karol worked tirelessly as a member, secretary and President at times for over 50 years.
“This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it” was favorite scripture of Karol’s. She often quoted it and worked to live her life by that creed.
A Celebration of Life is being held on October 1st, 2022 at Celebration of Life in Altoona, WI. 1717 Devney Drive Altoona, WI 54720. Please join the family from 11 am to 2 pm and help them celebrate a wonderful woman. There will be a brief service at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to one of the many causes Karol believed in and championed.
Helping those in need of housing and basic resources — www.Chippewavalleystreetministry.org
Fighting a disease — Pulmonary Fibrosis | American Lung Association
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Eau Claire is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.