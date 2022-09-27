The remarkable life of Karol Jean Lindsay Machmeier ended September 22nd, 2022, while surrounded by her family. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Karol was born on October 5th, 1939, in Eleva, Wisconsin to Lloyd and Vera Lindsay. She grew from a small pony-riding girl, educated in a one room schoolhouse of a small Wisconsin town, to become an amazing woman. A Masters degreed educator, creative soul, sports fan and matriarch of her family.

