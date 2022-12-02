Karren Kay Gunderlach, age 73, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Dove Healthcare – Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls, WI, while under hospice care. She was born February 14, 1949, in Chicago, IL, to Robert and Dorothy (Gore) Vasa. She married Daniel Gaskell on October 5, 1968. They had two children (Jamie and Michael) and later divorced. On September 23, 2000, Karren married Richard “Rick” Gunderlach. Karren spent over 20 years at the Maplewood (now Dove Health Care - Bloomer) as the Activity Director. She then worked as a Regional Director for the Alzheimer’s Association for several years and finally as an ombudsman for the State of Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care until her retirement.
Karren was the lifeblood of her family. She taught us how to love, to be compassionate, and to be strong. We will take these and all the many other things she taught us and live our lives to make a difference in the world around us, just as she always did. Karren was a wonderful grandmother and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Karren was known for her Bookda (German sweet bread) at Christmas, was a member of Bloomer Baptist church, and a volunteer and supporter of many organizations until the disease she fought so hard to find a cure for took her from us.
She is survived by her husband, Richard (Rick); daughter, Jamie (Jack) Berg of Eau Claire, WI ; son, Michael (Shannon) Gaskell of Jacksonville, FL; step-sons, Ed of Eau Claire, Mark of Bloomer, Eric of Eau Claire; step-daughters, Kimberly (Alex) Kalinchuk and Shelly (Todd Shriver) Zerban, both of Denver, CO, Karen Gunderlach of Winter Park, FL; brothers, Roger (Dobie) Vasa of Tucson, AZ, and Dean (Ellen) Vasa of Merrilville, IN; grandchildren, Jordyn (Sean) Rae, Jacob Gaskell, Jonah Berg, Jaiden Gunderlach and Caroline Gaskell; step-grandson, Jacob Berg, and his daughter, Ryleigh Zurek.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert (Jeanne) Vasa and Dorothy (George) Cuklin.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Bloomer Baptist Church, with Pastors Patrick Rhodes and Eldon Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The service will be livestreamed at www.bloomerbaptist.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Alzheimer’s Association.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.