Karyn Steines passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with her loving husband by her side.
She was born on March 9, 1948, in Marshfield WI, to Arlene and James Wilcott. She met her soul mate at the UW Marshfield Extension Center in 1967. They married on July 31st 1970. They then moved to Madison, WI to finish their schooling. After achieving their degrees, the couple moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1972. They were blessed with four wonderful children.
Karyn’s passion for children was a large part of why she chose to become a teacher. She made an impression to all her students through her patience, dedication, and her fun-loving ways. She was an entertainer in the classroom and in her personal life.
Karyn lived life to the fullest and she was all about making memories. She was caring, kind, loving, compassionate, and made an impact to everyone she met. She was full of energy and always ready for a new adventure. Her life centered around her family and friends; especially her children and grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her storytelling, singing and dancing.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dave Steines. Children; Andrea (Rich) Ponto, Krista Pender, Bridget (Chis) Ohm, David (Kathy) Steines. Grandchildren; Kiera (Cory) Smith; Keegan (Becca) Steines and Dietrich Ohm; Braden, Aubrey and Ellie Steines; Kylie and Caden Pender, and great granddaughter Kinleigh Smith. Siblings; Paul (Sue) Wilcott; Jill (Dan) Maxinoski; Missy (Jake) Binder and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Jim and Arlene Wilcott, her brother; Gregory and her grandparents; Jim and Helen Wilcott and Louis and Theresa Karl.
The family would like to remember her the way she approached life as a celebration. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23rd at Chippewas Valley Celebration of Life Center at 1717 Devney Dr, Altoona, WI from 4PM to 7PM, a prayer service will be held at 6:30PM.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 24th at 11am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rock Falls located at E9265 WI-85, Mondovi, WI 54755. Lunch will be provided after the service.