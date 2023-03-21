Steines, Karyn.jpg

Karyn Steines passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with her loving husband by her side.

She was born on March 9, 1948, in Marshfield WI, to Arlene and James Wilcott. She met her soul mate at the UW Marshfield Extension Center in 1967. They married on July 31st 1970. They then moved to Madison, WI to finish their schooling. After achieving their degrees, the couple moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1972. They were blessed with four wonderful children.

To plant a tree in memory of Karyn Steines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you