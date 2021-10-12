Katherine Mary Boettcher aka chatty Kathy, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday October 8th.
She was born in Milwaukee WI on January 19, 1960. She was a very funny and happy person, as well as a GOD-loving person. She was able to find the positive in everything and show love and compassion for everyone she had met. She was greatly loved and respected. She loved playing games and spending time with family.
She encouraged her two sons to be hardworking, caring, God loving, and the best they can be.
She is survived by her sons Robert Parker Jr and Duane Boettcher Jr, and her brothers, Phillip & Karen Reddin, Rickie Hazelton & Patty Reedy, Sisters Mary Negrete, and Roberta Winchell. She has two daughters in law, Heather Parker and Amanda Boettcher who took good care of mom, and mom loved them like her own daughters. She also has her “Angel” Skylar Van Nurden (granddaughter), who lit up grandma’s face every time she saw her.
She preceded in death by Elizabeth Hederinton Carlson (mother) and Phillip Hazelton (Father), Tony Hazelton (brother), Phyllis Schmidt (sister), Carol Zinthifer (sister), John P Reddin (brother) and Deby Hazelton (daughter-in-law).
A funeral service for Katherine will take place at 11 am on on Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3307 State St, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Joel Naumann officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 4-7 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home and on Friday morning at the church from 10 am until the time of service.