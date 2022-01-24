Katherine (Kathy) Ann Forslund passed away January 15, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota after a courageous four month battle with cancer.
She was born January 9, 1950, in Watertown, Wisconsin, the youngest daughter of the late Mary (Gillett) and Clarence Forslund. She grew up in Durand, WI and attended Durand High School, graduating in 1968.
After graduating from the University of WI-Madison in 1972, Kathy moved to Longmont, CO where she worked as a teacher for a few years and earned her MA in Communication from the University of CO-Boulder. Kathy then moved to Duluth, MN in 1983 where she earned her MBA and then worked as a Business Development Specialist at the Center for Economic Development at the University of MN-Duluth.
On June 10, 1989, she married Michael Tate in Duluth, MN and they would be inseparable for the next 32 years. Kathy raised Mike’s two sons, Eric & Randall, as her own. After Mike’s retirement, Kathy & Mike left Duluth in 2001 and built a beautiful home in Iron River, WI where they enjoyed hunting, fishing and exploring the nearby National Forest. In 2005, they moved to the warm weather of Ingleside on the Bay, TX and built another home. They returned to Wisconsin in 2008, settling for good in Eau Claire where they spent their time gardening and enjoying the abundant wildlife around their home.
Kathy devoted her last few years to caring for Mike after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. After learning Kathy’s diagnosis, Mike was moved to a memory care facility in Eau Claire.
Kathy is survived by her husband Michael Tate as well as his daughter and son-in-law, LeAnne & Scott Zaske of Rochester, MN; son and daughter-in-law, Eric & Kelly Tate of Maple Grove, MN; son and daughter-in-law, Randall & Beth Tate of Friday Harbor, WA; grandchildren, Danielle & Nate Zaske, Kayla Kuehn, Henry & Ethan Tate and Riggs & Juna Tate; great grandchildren Max & Addie Krienbring. Kathy is also survived by her brother, Bob (Kathy) Forslund of Tucson, AZ and sister Barb (Phil) Forslund of Santa Fe, NM as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Kathy’s request was to not have a formal service at this time and be buried with Mike when he passes.
