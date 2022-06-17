Katherine Ann (Wilmot) Halbleib, 90, of Chippewa Falls, passed peacefully away, March 23, 2022, at Aggie’s Country Living under the care of Heartland Hospice.
She was born June 26, 1931, in Chippewa Falls to Vida (Boettcher) Wilmot and Fred Wilmot. She grew up in Chippewa Falls and attended First Ward Elementary School, Chippewa Junior High and graduated from Chi-Hi with the class of 1949.
In 1954, she married Ronald Johnson. She worked at Presto and First National Bank, until they started a family. They later divorced. On August 9, 1969, she married Robert Halbleib and they resided in Chippewa Falls and Eagle Point.
Kathie was a life member of Zion United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls where she taught Sunday School, was the treasurer of Patricia Circle for many years, sang in the choir, and was active in the Prayer Shawl Ministry. She was a member of the Jim Falls Lion’s Club for many years, volunteered for Meals on Wheels of Chippewa County, and enjoyed selling admission and beer tickets at the northern WI State Fair.
Kathie was very social and made many friends during her lifetime. She was an excellent cook, an avid gardener, and loved animals and a good bourbon old fashioned.
Kathie is survived by her two daughters, Linda (Tim) Crawford and Laura (Art) Hebert, all of Chippewa Falls; three sons, Ken Johnson (Elaine Atkinson) of Chippewa Falls, Charlie Halbleib of Rock City, IL, and Pete Halbleib (Jennifer McBride) of Viola, WI; grandchildren, Nick (Stephanie) Crawford of Amery, Brigitte Crawford of Reedsburg, Ross Hebert of Chippewa Falls, Reed Hebert of Eau Claire, Jeremiah Mayer of Altoona and Meadow McBride of Viola; and step-children, Tom Halbleib, Robert Halbleib, Jr., and Darlene (Halbleib) Bogert.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Vida DeWeerd; stepfather, Peter DeWeerd; and her husband, Robert Halbleib.
The Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Zion United Methodist Church, 1102 Superior Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Don Drollinger will be officiating. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathie’s name may be designated to Zion United Methodist Church, Chippewa Humane Society, or the Alzheimer’s Association-Chippewa Valley.
Kathie’s family extends heartfelt thanks to Sheena and the staff at Aggie’s Country Living and Kathie’s in-home caregivers, for their kindness and tender care over the past several years.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.