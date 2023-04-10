Katherine Helm.jpeg

Katherine “Kathy” Helm, age 87 of Chippewa Falls, passed away on April 3, 2023, at Vita Care Living in Bloomer.

Katherine was born on March 25, 1936, to parents Gladys and Alvin King. She married Donald Helm on October 30, 1954. To this union, eight children were born and she became a stay-at-home mom and homemaker.

