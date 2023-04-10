Katherine “Kathy” Helm, age 87 of Chippewa Falls, passed away on April 3, 2023, at Vita Care Living in Bloomer.
Katherine was born on March 25, 1936, to parents Gladys and Alvin King. She married Donald Helm on October 30, 1954. To this union, eight children were born and she became a stay-at-home mom and homemaker.
She enjoyed playing bingo, doing word search, playing cards, socializing with family and friends, watching the show “Law and Order” and in Spring seeing the roses and carnations bloom. She also looked forward to her weekly shopping/dinning trips with her son, Bill.
She is survived by her seven children: Barbara Young, Susan Hall, Anna (Charlie) Judkins, David (Terry Paffel) Helm, William (Luann Mouzakis) Helm, Daniel Helm and Melissa (Carl) Hudson; brothers: James King, Richard (Bonnie Lou) King, Don King, and Kenneth Koenig; sisters: Mary Rose (John) Phillips and Shirley (Tom) Nordin; and fifteen grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, daughter Laura McCoy and sister Edwina McDonal.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Tim Halliet officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
