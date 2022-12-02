Katherine Piwoni.jpg

Katherine Piwoni, age 95 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 29, 2022, at Orchard Hills Assisted Living Center in Eau Claire, WI.

She was born February 12, 1927, in Lublin, WI, to Ambrose and Julia Peleschak, the youngest of 12 children. Katherine graduated from Withee High School in 1945. On July 3, 1941, she met Marvin Piwoni, the love of her life. They dated for 5 years and were married on June 9, 1946; a marriage that lasted nearly 71 years.

