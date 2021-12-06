Kathleen J. Berger, age 63, of Durand, transcended time and entered Eternity on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Kathy was born on August 7, 1958, in Watertown, WI. She was the daughter of Robert and Judith Heller. Kathy grew up in Watertown, WI and attended Watertown High School.
Kathy acquired a very broad and unique range of knowledge by reading every book that she could get her hands on, and by watching countless documentaries and educational programs. Kathy’s favorite subject being all things animals, mixed with a little fascination of the Old Order Amish lifestyle. Kathy also had an incredible touch when it came to cooking and baking. She would do everything with perfection or wouldn’t do it at all.
Kathy had a profound love for her four sons, grandchildren, husband, and most of all, her Heavenly Father, to whom she affectionately called Father. She was gifted by Him with many mystical experiences. In one of those experiences, the Eternal Father referred to her as “Ivy”, because she was continuously climbing all over Him in prayer and conversation, like ivy.
Kathleen Ivy Jean navigated through her life on earth with a unique, old-school combination of love, compassion, humility, wisdom, and perseverance. Kathy had a big heart and cared deeply about everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all.
Kathy is survived by her husband Ron Berger; sons Anthony Westenberg, Nicholas (Kayla) Wuollet, Jeremy (Sharon) Wuollet; grandchildren Kaylee, Anthony, Anton, Austin, Malachi, Isaac, Ellie, Dylan, Chloe, Faith, Jeremy Jr.; parents Robert and Judith Heller; sister Kristy Bates; brothers Timothy Achammer, Terry (Wendy) Achammer; mother-in-law Marge Berger; brothers-in-law, Rick Berger, Greg (Christy) Berger, Doug Berger, Bill (Kristen) Berger; sisters-in-law, Lori Snapp, Milly (Karl) Goethel, Sharon Berger, Karen Berger; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her son Christopher Westenberg and sister Kelly Bixby.