Kathleen Biesterveld

Kathleen Kathy Mary Biesterveld, 73, of Bloomer, WI, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born September 18, 1946, in Plum City, WI, the daughter of Sheldon Bud and Lennis (Grant) Kane. She attended St. John’s Catholic School, Plum City High School and graduated from the Villa Marie Academy in Frontenac MN in 1964. On May 31, 1969, Kathy married Douglas R Biesterveld in Plum City, WI. Together, they lived in the Twin Cities, Japan, Ohio, and moved to Bloomer in 1978.
Kathy attended college at St Francis Nursing School in Milwaukee and completed her LPN Degree. Later she attended Chippewa Valley Technical College where she completed her RN Degree, graduating in 1990.
Kathy worked for Sacred Heart Hospital, Maplewood Nursing Home, for 34 years, and retired in 2015. She started her career as an LPN, earned her RN degree, MDS Coordinator, Director of Nursing. She ultimately returned to doing what she loved best working as an RN, caring for her patients. She earned the Daisy Award while working for the Mayo Health System.
Kathys hobbies and enjoyments included being an incredible mother and grandmother, family time at the cabin, boating, 4-wheeling and hiking. Also traveling, cruises, spending time with friends while enjoying her wine and margaritas, being the best puppy holder, socializing for Pine Cone Ridge Retrievers, her kitties, gardening, canning, and cooking.
She is survived by her husband, Doug; children, Terrance (Tricia) Biesterveld, Monica (David) Handrahan; Grandchildren, Alyssa Drinkman, Erikka Ashwell, Damian (Ericka) Hughes, Samantha Biesterveld, Brianna Biesterveld, Christian Handrahan and great granddaughter, Nakiah Drinkman; siblings, Jerome Kane, Donald (Theresa) Kane, Michael (Patricia) Kane; many nieces and nephews, many close friends and co-workers, her kitty Love Bug, and her golden retrievers.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law, Sandra Kane and Kathy Kane.
She will always be remembered as being loving, inspirational, and a wonderful wife, mother & grandmother.
A Celebration of Kathys Life will be held from 3-6 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, ALTOONA (located next to Charter Spectrum). A time of remembrance and prayer will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a reception with dinner. Burial will be held later at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
