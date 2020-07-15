Kathleen Kay Bourget (Mohr), 71, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire Hospital.
Kay was born on August 16, 1948, in Stanley, to Wilfred and Sulvia (Phillippi) Mohr. She graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School in 1966. On June 20, 1969, Kay married Terry Bourget, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Boyd, WI.
Kay worked at Uniroyal in Eau Claire for five years before starting a family and raising her two children. Later, she worked at Eau Claire Precision Sharpening for 15 years. Kay loved to spend time in the sun gardening, canning and sharing that sunshine with everyone she met. Kay also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, Sunday breakfasts, pull tabs and eating a good fish fry.
Kay is survived by her husband of 51 years, Terry; daughter, Kimberly (Corey) Leith; son, Kelly (Deb) Bourget; brothers, Bob (Gloria) Mohr and Steve (Carol) Mohr; sisters, Patty Manier, Joyce Potter and Betty (Dave) Aase; and also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frankie Mohr and Jerry Mohr; and brothers-in-law, Tom Potter and Orville Manier.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.