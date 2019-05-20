Kathleen Christensen, 64, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on May 17th, 2019 at her home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Kathleen was born on November 20, 1954 in Brookings, South Dakota to Clyde and Alice (Berg) Kunze. After moving to a few small towns in South Dakota and Wisconsin, the Kunze’s slowly moved east to settle in Luck, Wisconsin. Kathleen graduated from Luck high school in 1973, and from Lakeland College with a degree in Accounting.
Kathleen held several jobs in her lifetime, most recently prior to retirement, as Director at Lakeland College Chippewa Falls Campus. She touched many hearts and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, cooking, music, theater, traveling, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Kathleen is survived by her husband Joe, her children Michael (April), Leah (Mike), Alison (Shaun) and grandchildren Zachary, Alexis, Abigail, Ashley, Alex, Kaeleeand Caleb. She is also survived by her mother Alice, brothers, sisters and their spouses, Randy (Meg), Charlie, Ron, Debbie (Phillip), Doug (Deb), Brenda (Steve), Russ (Deb), Karen and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kathleen was proceeded in death by her father Clyde, her sister-in-law Vicki.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday May 22nd at 1:00 PM at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar Street, Eau Claire, WI with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. There will be no formal visitation prior to the service at the church. A celebration of life with visitation will be held at Wild Ridge Golf Club, 3905 Kane Road, Eau Claire, WI immediately following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathie’s memory to: The Wisconsin Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (https://komenwisconsin.org)
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.