Kathleen Cliff

Kathleen Marie Cliff, age 71 of Altoona, WI died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at River Pines in Altoona.
She was born to William & Antoinette (Gurka) Tenney of Eau Claire, WI on March 14, 1949.
Kathleen was very spiritual, full of faith, always positive person that enjoyed making others happy. She was loved by many for her kindness, compassion, and desire to help others. She always had a smile on her face or a joke to tell. She enjoyed making jewelry, putting beads together, crafting and Fabergé eggs.
She is survived by her children Timothy (Noreen Len) Tenney of Mililani, HI and Tammi Tenney of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren: Brandon and Tanner Urness, Preston Kamada and Landon Tenney; brothers: William (Sally), John (Debbie) and Bob Tenney; sisters: Patricia (James) Moss, Virginia (James) Harings and Sharon Covill.
Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother Michael Tenney.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.