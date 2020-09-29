Kathleen Cross-Minnick

Kathleen Emilie Cross-Minnick age 76, of Amery, WI, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home in Amery.
Kathleen was born on August 20, 1944 to Albert and Lillian (Mortel) Myer in Baldwin, Wisconsin. She grew up in Baldwin and graduated class of 1962. Kathleen started out working as a cook, then becoming a decorating manager at the Red Owl in Hudson, working at 3M and eventually in 1998 purchasing the St. Croix Tavern with Wayne. On January 13, 2019 Kathleen was united in marriage to Wayne Minnick.
Kathleen enjoyed decorating cakes, riding motorcycle, gardening, bowling league, playing pool and crafting. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her kids, grandkids, great grandkids and the great-great grandkids.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Wayne; children, James Cross, Sandra Cross, Kathleen M. Cross and Troy Cross; 17 grandchildren; 19; great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren; brother, Albert Myer; sisters, Dorothy (Denis) Dahlberg and Rose (Bill) Jasperson and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lillian Myer; grandchildren, Jamie Aubart and Scott Aubart Jr. and sister, Francis.
A celebration of life was held from 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI. Interment was in the St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Richmond, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.