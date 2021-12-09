kathleen drolson

Kathleen M. Drolson, 78, passed away on December 6, 2021 in Eau Claire, WI after a lingering illness due to Multiple Sclerosis.
She was born March 26, 1943 to Joseph and Elsie Huber in Stillwater, MN. She spent most of her life in this general area, attending Cornell schools and graduating from Cornell High School in 1961 where she met Raymond Seidlitz.
She worked in Minneapolis and married Raymond Seidlitz on December 22, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cornell. They welcomed two sons, Brett and Brandon, before settling back in Cornell in 1973.
Kathy worked for Cray Research for many years before retiring. Her family and church were very important in her life, as were her friends. Interior decorating gave her such joy, along with sewing and giving homemade gifts, which she created so artfully. Kathy was such a kind, loving, and caring person who will be greatly missed.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her father and mother, infant son Blaine, and former husband, Raymond.
She is survived by her two sons, Brett (Sandra Baker) and Brandon (Sandra Weber) of Cornell; four grandchildren: Sabrina (Nick) Burlingame of Holcombe; Tylor Seidlitz of Jim Falls, Andrew Seidlitz of Cornell, and Alex (Molly) Seidlitz of Spring Valley; great grandchildren: Savannah, Ashton, Alexis, Brekan, and Oakley; one brother Lowell (Helen) Huber of Cornell; nieces and nephews: Kimberly (Larry) Buss of Chippewa Falls, Kurt Huber of Cornell, Kandra (Dave Wiltgen) Huber of Eau Claire, Klay (Terryann) Huber of Maplewood, MN and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be held at on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3 pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 700 Thomas St, Cornell. Visitation will take place at the church Saturday from 1 pm until the time of service.