On December 10, 2020, Kathleen Field of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed at St. Joseph Respite Care after a two-year battle with cancer.
Kathleen Field was born on September 13, 1944 in Eau Claire Wisconsin to Harold and Dolores (Owens) Field. Kathleen was married to Raymond M. Hays from 1961 to 1981, who passed in 2019.
As a child and teenager, Kathleen was a student in the Eau Claire Public schools, where she excelled. Kathleen attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire for Business and Geography and completed internships including with the Soil Conservation Service and volunteering to work on the Ice Age Trail system.
She had various employment with the most recent at Aurora Residential Services, assisting with the care of Autistic and Down Syndrome adults and delivering meals to those in need.
Kathleen loved her family and enjoyed going to Bingo and Casinos with her Aunts. She loved nature and caring for animals. She adored being a grandmother and a great grandmother. She did her best to help family, where she could and always worried about everyone. Her finals days were spent with her brother Denny before entering respite care. She was able to stay home up to the last four days.
She is survived by her brother: Dennis Field; her sister: Connie (Field) Nikolaus; her nieces and nephews: Jessica, Jennifer, Jerrod, Amanda, Tara, Scott and Adam; and by her children: Kim (Hays) Kostalek, Glenn Hays, Timothy Hays, and Bona (Hays) Schreiner; grandchildren: Adam, Amber, Ilicia, Bo, Joshua, Jessica, Brett, Devon, Blade, Nadine, and Nicole; and 20 great grandchildren.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Dolores Field.
We are tentatively planning a picnic “Celebration of Life” for Kathleen in Eau Claire on June 19, 2021. Memorial cards will be available shortly and at the picnic. We will post more information regarding the picnic once arrangements are made for location and time. Please feel free to contact Kim Kostalek (Hays) at kkostalek@gmail.com for more information.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.