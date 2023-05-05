Kathleen Grill
Kathleen “Kathy” Grace Grill, 57, of Eau Claire, WI passed away suddenly on April 29 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Kathy was born on March 16, 1966 to Greggory and Denise (Bibeau) Grill in Eau Claire, WI. She graduated from Altoona High School in 1984. After graduation, Kathy dipped her toes into various, different professions. But it wasn’t until after her father passed away and she moved back home to care for her mother who was stricken with Parkinson’s, that Kathy found her true passion. She was a caretaker. In addition to helping her mother, she ran a daycare in her home for many years. It was common to see her sitting cross-legged on the floor with a baby in her arms and toddlers by her side. After many successful years of caring for and educating countless, loving children, Kathy began working at The Walmart Store in Eau Claire in 2011 and continued there until her untimely death. She enjoyed: bowling, trips to the casino, playing cards, her idea of what golfing should be, family game day, and chocolate. Nothing, however, brought her more joy than spending time with and spoiling her niece, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She loved them all so very much. Kathy and her brothers grew up in a loud, boisterous household. They all laughed, yelled, and squabbled with each other like none other. But all along there was an underlying core of fierce love for family. There was nothing they would not do for each other. All of Kathy’s family loved her, and she touched them deeply.
Kathy is survived by: brothers, Dave and Joe, nephews, Andrew, Alex, and Austin, niece, Keona, great-nephews, Ethan, and Michael, and great-nieces, Meah, Aaliyah, Marley, Kinzley, Alexah, Kiyah, and Andraiyah. She was preceded by: her parents, Gregg and Denise, both paternal grandparents, all maternal grandparents, and nephew, Greggory.
The family would like to thank the truly amazing ER, CCU, and Cardiology teams at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire. All of the time and effort spent trying to save Kathy’s life will never be forgotten. Visitation for Kathy will be held, Thursday, May 11 from 4-7 PM at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn- West Chapel, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI. Please feel free to bring a story or memory to share. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left for Kathy’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
