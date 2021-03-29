Kathleen A. “Kathy” Hathaway, age 78, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, with family by her side.
She was born May 21, 1942 in Menomonie, WI to Leonard and Leona Sandvig. On Nov. 8, 1958 Kathy married Richard Hathaway. They were married for 62 years.
Kathy was known for her awesome cooking that everybody loved, and spending time with family and friends and having a few Old Mill’s.
Kathy is survived by her husband Richard; three children, Robin (Jim Bourn), Randy and Kory; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister Darlene (Dick) Traynor; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, two brothers and an infant son.
No formal services are being held. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
