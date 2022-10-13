Kathleen Ann Johnson, age 84, of Eleva, Wis. died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Dove Healthcare – Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls. She was born September 5, 1938, in Mondovi, Wis., the daughter of Lawrence and Lola (Loomis) Evans. Kathleen attended Mondovi High School. In 1958, Kathleen graduated from the Winona School of Nursing and started working at the hospital in Winona, MN as an LPN. She married Norman Johnson at the Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi on October 21, 1961.
Kathleen worked for the Mondovi Lutheran Home for over 30 years until she retired. She enjoyed gardening and baking. Kathleen loved cats and cherished time spent at her resort home on Big Chetek Lake. She is survived by her husband, Norman Johnson of Eleva; children: Gregg Johnson of Herndon, VA., and Ann Marie Johnson of Zanesville, OH; four grandchildren, Brett Johnson, Maria Johnson, Alyssa Johnson and Lauren Johnson; one great-grandchild Daniel Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Lola (Loomis) Evans; brother Jerry Evans. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Chimney Rock Lutheran Church in Strum, Wis. with Pastor Paul Tobiason officiating. Burial will follow at Chimney Rock Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to the time of service at church on Monday. Online condolences may be shared at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
