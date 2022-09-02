Kathleen M. Kopp, 92, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, August 29, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Kathleen was born September 24, 1929, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Charles and Martha (Hub) Thornton.

