Krull, Kathleen photo.jpg

Kathleen M. (Roberge) Krull, 52, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Rochester, MN.

Kathleen was born May 4, 1971 in Eau Claire, WI to Ron and Ruth Roberge. She was a Registered Nurse for 30 years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Krull as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Recommended for you