Kathleen Ann Paulson died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on July 23, 2020.
Kathleen was born December 4, 1938 to John “Jack” and Ruth Pickerign of Eau Galle. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1956. Kathleen lived in Fairchild for many years, where she raised her family and worked at Nelson Filter in Neillsville for 35 years. She later moved to Strum after her retirement.
Kathleen dedicated her life to her family. She loved hosting and attending family gatherings, and never missed a chance to be around those she loved. She was her grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s, number one fan when it came to sports, concerts, or other events.
Kathleen will be greatly missed by her children: Wayne (Cindy) of Eleva, TJ (Tawnya) of Hobart, IN, Dan (Darla) of Fairchild, Dori (Tom) of Strum, Roberta (Ryk) of Woodlawn, TN, and Troy (Jess) of Brillion, WI; grandchildren: Samantha “Shea”, Andrew, Jerad “Stella”, Aaron, Samuel, Tomi, Thea, Micki, Danni, Krystal, Mandi, Zak, Jake, Megan LeAnn, Josh, Maddie, Jes, Alex, and Max; 27 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a son, Robert Gregory, her parents, Jack and Ruth Pickerign, and a brother, Gerald Pickerign.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, reach out by calling an old friend, writing a letter to someone you love, or helping a stranger. Life is too precious to wait.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences maybe shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.