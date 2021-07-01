Kathleen Malone Prantner, age 83, of Eau Claire died peacefully with her family present on June 27, 2021.
Born on April 20, 1938 to Richard and Elizabeth Malone, she attended the College of St. Catherine before she received her Masters of English and Literature from Villanova University, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa. It was also at Villanova University that she met her husband, Rudolph Karl Prantner.
Kathy had a strong faith and showed this using her love of music and singing to praise God and be of service to the Church. At St. Francis in Ann Arbor, MI she was a lector, Eucharistic Minister and part of the choir. For the past 19 years she has been part of the choir and a lector at Sacred Heart-Saint Patrick’s in Eau Claire.
She always was one of the most joyous people you will ever meet. She could find joy in the smallest things. She was funny, generous and giving, often sacrificing her own needs for others and always loved to laugh. She loved being surrounded by family.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary and Margy; her children, Laura, Mary and Rod; her son-in-law, Jim; her grandchildren, Bridget, Anne, Margaret, John, Aiden, Joseph and Michael; and her great-grandchildren, Willow and Harper.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Karl.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 at St. Patrick’s Church, 316 Fulton St., Eau Claire, WI, 54703. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. Committal Service will immediately follow the funeral at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.