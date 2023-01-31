Kathleen A. Ryba, 85, Boyd, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 27, 2023. She was born April 22, 1937 to the late Paul and Alvira (Wachsmuth) Stumpner. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1955 and then worked at the Mason Shoe Company in Chippewa Falls while living with her sister, Isabelle, in Boyd. That’s how she met her husband, Bill, and their life journey began.
On March 3, 1957 she married William Ryba at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd, and celebrated 57 years together until his death in April 2014. They farmed in the Town of Delmar growing large vegetable gardens. Kathy canned many, many jars of vegetables and passed along her secret skills to her daughters. If she wasn’t in the kitchen, she was in the barn. She loved listening to polka music and could be found skipping to the beat in the barn every morning while milking the cows.
After retirement, she was the happiest sewing her many quilts for her children and grandchildren, making sure they all stayed warm with thoughts and memories of her. She also enjoyed gardening, growing the most beautiful flowers, making pies, canning, playing cards, and embroidering kitchen towels to share with friends and family. She always looked forward to having her family together, cooking a big, delicious meal to share.
She leaves nine daughters and one son: Donna Plechacek of Chippewa Falls, Ginny Ryba of Boyd, Gerri (Tony) Kosakoski of Cadott, Mary Scheidler (Kelly Turner) of Chippewa Falls, Beverly (Blaine) Marion of Hudson, Bonnie Hassemer and Nancy Ryba of Boyd, Kathy Jo (Tom) Gindt of Boyd, Rodney Ryba (Kate Bourget) of Boyd, and Carol Ryba of Cadott.
She also leaves 20 grandchildren: Sonya, Kara, Amy, Jessica, Andrew, Alyssa, Jenna, Anthony, Nathan, Kaylie, Bryce, Emalie, Kristopher, Sean, Sam, Alex, Kylie, and RJ and extended family, Olivia and James Bourget; 10 great-grandchildren: Mahalia, Lacianne, Aiden, Addison, Brantley, Granger, Jayden, Crandyn, Oliver, and Genevieve. She is further survived by seven sisters and one brother: Mary Jane Tracy of Janesville, Barbara Soback and Jenny (Bill) Schuette of Unity, Linda (Maurice) Sterken, and Lila (Michael) Thayer of Whitewater, Carolyn Smazal of Colby, Cynthia Stumpner of Clinton, and Joseph Stumpner of Schofield. She was preceded in death by her husband William, daughter Luanne, grandson Kyle, her parents, brothers Eugene, Dale, Edwin, Kenneth, and Paul Jr., and sister Isabelle.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd, with Father Felix officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 1, from 4-8 p.m. at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley with a 7:30 p.m. Rosary and Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. until departure to church.
