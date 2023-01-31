Kathleen A. Ryba, 85, Boyd, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 27, 2023. She was born April 22, 1937 to the late Paul and Alvira (Wachsmuth) Stumpner. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1955 and then worked at the Mason Shoe Company in Chippewa Falls while living with her sister, Isabelle, in Boyd. That’s how she met her husband, Bill, and their life journey began.

On March 3, 1957 she married William Ryba at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd, and celebrated 57 years together until his death in April 2014. They farmed in the Town of Delmar growing large vegetable gardens. Kathy canned many, many jars of vegetables and passed along her secret skills to her daughters. If she wasn’t in the kitchen, she was in the barn. She loved listening to polka music and could be found skipping to the beat in the barn every morning while milking the cows.

