Kathleen Joy Salas passed away quietly the night of April 16th, 2021 at the age of 56 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Born January 5th, 1965 in Chicago Illinois. She was the second youngest of 5 children. She was a loving and dedicated Mother. Often even taking in her children’s friends. Her door was always open to anyone no matter what, whether it be for a hug, warm meal, or just a friend. She loved anything to do with Astronomy, Paranormal T.V. shows, and Jon Bon Jovi. Her Children and Grandchildren were everything to her.
She is preceded in death by Mother Norma Jean Addams, Father Donald Williams, Brothers Kieth and Mark Williams and Sister Cynthia Latif.
Surviving her are Brother Christopher Williams, Significant Other Gary Wells, Sons Jonathan Wells, Joshua Wells, Adam Wells and Shane Cox, Daughter Kristine Wells, Son In Law Brad Meents, and Granddaughter Echo Meents and Grandson Tristan Meents.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com