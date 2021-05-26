Kathleen Ann Schramm (Reetz) passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born to Alfred and Lavon Reetz on June 30, 1935. She was the first born of three girls in Boyceville and they grew up together on the family farm.
On December 16, 1955 she married William “Bill” A. Schramm and together they had two children, Lori and David. Kathleen and Bill were lifetime members of St. Matthew Lutheran church and she was an avid member of the Lydia Ladies organization for many years. She had a loving and compassionate heart and found the good in everyone. She loved her Lord and looked forward to the day that she would be united in His Kingdom. Kathleen worked retail for most of her years and made many friendships along the way at Pennys, Pranges and Younkers until retirement. She and Bill were saddened that they never got to say goodbye to all of their special friends at Eastridge Estates.
Kathleen loved her flowers and plants and had a special knack for keeping them beautiful. She also loved making quilts, collecting cow creamers, her biking trips, camping with friends and her trips to Branson, MO. Kathleen loved her family with all of her heart and took pride in everything they did. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s events over the years.
Kathleen is survived by her caring and loving husband of 66 years: Bill; daughter: Lori (Rick) Zachau; son: David (Lampoone) Schramm; sisters: Lynette (Vern) Miller of Arkansas and Josie (Curt) Klefstad of Boyceville; grandchildren: Jennifer (Steve) Nitz, Aaron (Marcie) Zachau, Carly (Eli) Schramm, and Brandon (Ashley) Schramm; great grandchildren: Kaelyn and Gabriel Nitz, Gage Shock, Brynlee Zachau, and Hannah Schramm.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Lavon Reetz; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Lottie and Arthur Schramm; and her special friend Jeanette Zachau.
The family would like to thank and extend their gratitude to the hospice team at St. Joseph’s Hospital as well as the staff at Care Partners assisted living.
A funeral service will be held on June 8, 2021 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Eau Claire at 11am with a visitation 1 hour prior. There will be a luncheon following the service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family.