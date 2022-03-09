Kathleen Ida (Erickson) Schremp, 74, of Eau Claire died Sunday, March 6, 2022, peacefully at home. She was born in Minneapolis on September 28, 1947, the daughter of Harold and Gladys (Gynnild) Erickson. She graduated from Wausau High School class of 1965 and went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1969.
Kathy married Michael J. Schremp on September 30, 1983, in Eau Claire, where they raised their four children. Kathy had a passion for helping others and dedicated her career to doing so. Prior to retirement, Kathy worked as a social worker for Chippewa County as well as Director of the Geriatric Day Care Center at Luther Hospital. In addition, she also worked part-time for many years at the customer service desk at Prange’s. Kathy loved John Lennon and was a huge fan of the Beatles. She also was an avid collector of bears and loved Longaberger baskets. Kathy had many hobbies, including knitting, cross stitching, and was a passionate Packers fan.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Mike; their four children, Erik (Hayley) Schremp of Hudson and their two daughters, Ella and Kendall, Kaitlyn (Kedrick) Williams of Eagan, MN, and three children, Joshua, Mikayla and Kedrick Jr., Kaia Schremp (Fiancé Jon Marier) of Wilson and son, Noah Schremp, and Kjersti Schremp of Menomonie; sister, Kristine (Steven) Hayden of Altoona; and sister, Kerrie Erickson of Altoona; brother-in-law, Larry (Diane) Schremp of Antigo; sister-in-law, Becky Erickson of Gypsum, CO; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, David Erickson; in-laws, Doris (Bob) Willis and Robert Schremp; and sister-in-law, Julie Thompson.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, with Pastor Patrick A. Patterson officiating. The service can be viewed live online by visiting chippewavalleycremation.com and following the link on Kathleen’s obituary. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the Celebration of Life Center. Burial will be held at a later date at Upper Running Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Colfax.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
