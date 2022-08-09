Bloomer, Kathleen A. Zwiefelhofer, 82, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at home with her family by her side.

Kathleen was born on February 16, 1940, in Chippewa County to George and Catherine (Zwiefelhofer) Dachel. On July 2, 1960, Kathleen was united in marriage to Leon J. Zwiefelhofer. Kathleen and Leon owned and operated the White Pine for several years. While raising a family, Kathleen had a ceramic studio in her basement and taught many classes there. Over the years she also worked in housekeeping at the Bloomer Hospital, Nelson Filter and Price Rite Foods.

