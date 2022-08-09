Bloomer, Kathleen A. Zwiefelhofer, 82, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
Kathleen was born on February 16, 1940, in Chippewa County to George and Catherine (Zwiefelhofer) Dachel. On July 2, 1960, Kathleen was united in marriage to Leon J. Zwiefelhofer. Kathleen and Leon owned and operated the White Pine for several years. While raising a family, Kathleen had a ceramic studio in her basement and taught many classes there. Over the years she also worked in housekeeping at the Bloomer Hospital, Nelson Filter and Price Rite Foods.
Kathleen was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and the PCCW. She loved music and had to be home every Saturday evening in time to watch the Mollie B Show. Kathleen loved spending time with her family was the go-to grandma for after school snacks!
Kathleen is survived by her children: Kevin (Kelly) Zwiefelhofer, Craig (Debbie) Zwiefelhofer, Deon Zwiefelhofer, Denise (Chris) Pake and Todd (Amy) Zwiefelhofer; 10 grandchildren: Alyson, Alex (Desiree), Jordan, Jacob, Alyssa, Joseph, Jason, Justin, Joshua and Anna; sister: Alice Madson; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Catherine Dachel; husband, Leon in 1992; and sister: Marilyn Bowe.
Visitation will be from 10 am until 12:45 pm, on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1 pm, on Friday, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. Interment will be held at the South Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
