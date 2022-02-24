Katherine “Kathy” Ann Bauer (Zillmer) died peacefully surrounded by family at Marshfield Medical Center on February 16th, 2022.
Kathy was born Oct. 25, 1958 in Eau Claire, WI to Gail and June Zillmer (Bowen). She graduated from Altoona High School in 1977 and was married in Eau Claire on Aug. 30, 1980 to Dennis Bauer. She had a successful career in mortgage underwriting at various banks in the area and entered retirement early in January 2017 to enjoy traveling with Dennis and life as a grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Dennis Bauer; son, Grant (Roxanne) Bauer; daughter, Kelsie (Chris) Beckfield; four grandchildren, Eleanor, Vivian, Lydia and Vincent; mother, June Zillmer; brother, Steve Zillmer; and sisters, Debra and Diane. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Gail Zillmer.
Kathy especially loved having date nights out with Dennis, spending time around a campfire with friends, spoiling her four grandchildren and traveling to warmer climates with family & friends. Kathy, while a private individual and was the best wife, mother, grandmother and friend that a person could ask for; she will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held at the Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Saturday, March 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. with a short service at 3 p.m.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
