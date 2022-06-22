Katherine (Drier) Mayer, 60, of Hallie, WI passed away peacefully June 1st, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Kathy was born in Durand, WI on March 6th, 1962, to Lyle and Marian (Chilson) Drier. She grew up in Eau Galle, WI.
Immediately after high school Kathy began her career with Chilson Motors, which spanned 42 years working alongside her uncles Ken and Bernie Chilson. On July 6th, 1990, Kathy married Robert Mayer and they later had two kids that were her world. Kathy enjoyed camping, flowers in her yard, baking Christmas cookies with her kids and passionately cheering for the Badgers and Packers during football season. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and doing anything for the ones she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law Chris Slowiak.
She is survived by her husband Robert, son Joseph and daughter Lisa. Five siblings Chuck (Sheila) Drier, Karen (John) Ness, Ken (Wanda) Drier, Julie (Dave) Dohms, Sue (Fred) Loken. Father-in-law Robert and mother-in-law Sandy Mayer. Brother and sisters-in-law Greg (Kim) Mayer, Darian (Dawn) Mayer, Criss (Gary) Jenson. Many nieces and nephews that she adored.
Kathy and her family would like to thank the amazing care from the Mayo Hospice nurses.
A memorial service will be held on June 26th at 4:00 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, WI. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. and continue until the time of service. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathrine Mayer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.