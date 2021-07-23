Kathryn E. Armstrong, 94, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at her residence under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Kathryn was born March 11, 1927 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Gilbert and Alisha (Mondeau) Mower. Kathryn graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in 1944 and Eau Claire Teachers College in 1946. She was an elementary school teacher for many years as well as a YMCA Daycare provider for countless children in the area. Kathryn was a lifetime member of Notre Dame Church.
On August 23, 1952, Kathryn married Richard Armstrong at Notre Dame Church. Together they lived their Catholic faith, making the lives they touched better because of what they brought to this world. After her husband’s early passing, she continued to raise their children, instilling strong values and ethics in them. As years went on, she was blessed with many grand and great grandchildren. She found eminent joy in welcoming everyone to her beloved beach each summer to enjoy what God had given her.
Kathryn is survived by one son, Jeff (Kris) Armstrong of Smithville, TX; two daughters, Julie Armstrong of Bern, Switzerland and Laurie (Hunt) Francis of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Gene Mower of Chippewa Falls; eight grandchildren, Jake, Nathan, Sarah, Ramias, Kiah, Janosh, John, Alice; and nine great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Jordy, Levi, Austin, Brooke, Collins, Lenny, Moritz and Lara.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; one brother, Charles E. Mower; and one sister, MaryAnn Rud.
A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10 at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorials in Kathryn’s name to McDonell High School or Notre Dame Church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice’s dedicated team of caregivers.