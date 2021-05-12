Kathryn “Kitty” Bates was called home on May 5th, 2021. She was born on July 26th, 1927, in Fort Worth, TX to Kate Adair and Clarence Bateman. Kathryn spent most of her life in Texas. Kathryn and her husband Bob spent many years teaching Sunday School, sponsoring children’s activities, and chaperoning youth choir tours for the First Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas.
Later in life, Kathryn moved to Menomonie to be near her daughter and family where she became very involved in her new community. She dedicated her time to the betterment of those around her by volunteering at the Red Cedar Medical Center, Mabel Tainter Theater, Meals on Wheels, and the Very Special Arts Choir. Kathryn was also a faithful member of the Alliance Church in Menomonie. Kathryn supported local athletics and community events, seldom missing Tuesday night band concerts, or home football and basketball games. Kathryn was also involved in many activities at the Senior Center.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Bates; sister, Velma Rae Craft; daughter, Debbie Green; step-daughter, Carol Ann Bates.
Kathryn is survived by her son, Dee David Daniel; step-daughter, Cathy Walkinshaw (John); grandchildren, Paul Simpson, Mae Simpson (Zac Rubenzer), Jill Crownover (Jeff), Jeff Walkinshaw (Sarah), Jennifer Kriegel (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Emory, Drew, Elliott, James, Kade, Hannah, Annalynn, Eve; and many other beloved family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday May 14th at Alliance Church, 502 21st St NE, Menomonie. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Stepping Stones of Dunn County.
To help protect the safety of all attending the service, face masks are encouraged.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.