Kathryn “Kathy” Ann Fandel, 78, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully, after a brief battle with colon cancer, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital, post-surgery, in Eau Claire.
Kathy was born in Jackson, MI on December 7, 1943. She was the middle child, number three, of five children born to Lee and Agnes (Verdegan) Fandel. She grew up in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, surrounded by love of family and lots of cousins. She attended Our Lady of Sorrows Grade School, and Servite High School, both in Ladysmith, WI. She graduated from business school in Minneapolis. She moved to Milwaukee in 1962, where she lived and worked until her retirement in 2005. She was employed at Baird 1972-2005. She eventually worked her way up to become Vice President of Operations in Administration at Baird.
After Kathy retired, she and her sister, Jean, moved to Eau Claire, WI to be closer to family. She became active, volunteering at St. James Church and at Sacred Heart Hospital Love Lights and Gift Shop inventory. Kathy liked to quilt, garden, and get together with relatives. She tried new adventures along the way, she took skiing lessons and guitar lessons at one time. She was on a bowling league in Milwaukee and golf league in both Milwaukee and Eau Claire.
Kathy is survived by two brothers, Ray (Mary) of Eau Claire, and Robert OSM of Chicago, a sister, Jean, nieces and nephews, Lisa (Janet’s daughter), Jennifer, Renee, and Craig (Ray’s children), grandnieces and nephews, Jordan, and Alexis (Lisa and Troy), Neva, and Kai (Craig and Sharon), and Willoughby (Renee and Charlie). She was preceded in death by, her parents, Lee and Agnes Fandel, her sister, Janet Jones, and brother-in-law, Gary Jones.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday March 4, 2022, at St. James The Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th Street, Eau Claire with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church with a video presentation throughout. The service will be live streamed via YouTube, St James Parish Eau Claire. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at a later date. Lunch will not be provided after the service due to Covid restrictions at the church. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 21, at Club 8 in Ladysmith for family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. James The Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire. Our special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Polus for her dedication, professional care and on-going support to the family at this difficult time for Kathy. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire. Online condolences may be left for Kathy’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.