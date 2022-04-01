Kathryn Mae Korte, 88, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and formerly of Galena, Illinois, died March 27, 2022 at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire. She was born in Montevideo, Minnesota on January 18, 1934 to Stanley and Clara Anderson. She was raised in Montevideo, Minnesota with her three siblings and graduated from Montevideo High School in the Class of 1952.
Kathy met the love of her life, Robert Korte from Galena, Illinois, whose parents had moved to Montevideo during his time in the service. Kathy and Bob were married in Montevideo on June 20, 1953. After living in Minneapolis for a short time, they moved to Eau Claire in 1955. Kathy enjoyed a long career working in insurance sales with Insurance Associates of Eau Claire and was their first office manager. She also trained office staff in other locations.
She was a long-time member of St. Olaf’s Catholic Church in Eau Claire, served as church secretary, and sang in the church choir. Kathy was active in a number of organizations including the Parrish Council of Catholic Women, American Business Women’s Association, and Catholic Daughters of The Americas #572. She also volunteered as a Camp Fire Girl leader, Cub Scout den mother, the Galena Hospital Gift Shop, and was a proud member of the Galena VFW Auxiliary. Kathy was well known for baking numerous and delicious apple pies, made with apples sliced by her skillful assistant and husband, Bob. Kathy and Bob enjoyed card clubs, trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, playing golf, their many friends, and spending time with family.
Kathy and Bob loved, and always maintained strong ties to his Galena background. Kathy and Bob owned the Old Spring Creek School on Blackjack Road and used it as a summer cottage for several years. Following their retirement, they remodeled and converted “the cottage” into a year-round home and moved there permanently. They later moved to a condominium on Shadow Bluff Drive in Galena before moving back to Eau Claire in 2018.
Bob preceded Kathy in death in 2021.
Her survivors include a daughter, Vicki (Mark) Hagen; sons Roy Korte (Donna Lee) and Terry (Charo) Korte; grandsons: Derek Hagen, David Korte, and Adam Korte; granddaughter Marissa Korte (Mark Hutchinson); a sister Carol (Gordon) Pitt; brother-in-law Donald (Peg) Korte; sister-in-law Carol (Max) Hinde; daughter-in-law Kathy Osvat; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Clara Anderson; brother Gerald Anderson; sister Shirley Parke; father and mother-in-law Roy and Gen Korte; brothers-in-law Kent Knutson, James Parke, and Stanley Marrs; and sisters-in-law Barbara Anderson and Jean Marrs.
Special thanks to the fantastic staff at Heritage Assisted Living for their wonderful and dedicated care, especially to Erin and Ceili.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, Illinois. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Galena.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
