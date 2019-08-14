Kathryn "Kathy" Kunferman-Dircz, Age 62 of Afton, MN, passed away on Friday August 9, 2019, after a long and hard-fought battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Kathryn is lovingly remembered by Michael Boyle, her soul mate and partner of 22+ years. She will also be fondly remembered by her mother, Teresa Kunferman; her Brothers Robert Kunferman and Ronald Kunferman; Sisters Karen Gunnes and Kristine Tibbits; Brothers-in-Law Dave Gunnes and Keith Tibbits; Sister-in-law Rhonda Kunferman; her four nieces and nephews; Rachael, Brandon, Calyn, Addison; and their respective spouses, as well as her great-nieces and nephews Claire, Esther, Tyler, and Greyson. She was predeceased by her father Harry J. Kunferman.
Kathryn was an avid reader, gardener, and outdoors-woman. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, and long walks in the woods (rain or shine).
For 29 years, Kathy was employed by Kraus-Anderson Insurance in Burnsville, MN and was recently promoted to Vice President-Surety Department. Her family and friends will be forever grateful for the compassion and support her employer and fellow employees extended throughout her illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center - Stillwater/East Metro 2800 Curve Crest Blvd. Stillwater, MN 55082 on Friday August 16, 2019, from 3p.m. - 7p.m.
If you desire, memorial donations can be sent direct to the charity of your choice.