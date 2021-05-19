Bloomer Kathryn “Kathy” A. LaGesse, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Bloomer on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She was born November 25, 1941 in Bloomer to Edward and Elsie (Whistell) LaGesse. Kathy worked as a Nurse’s Assistant and in home health care. She was very active in the United Methodist Women, the Bloomer United Methodist Church, Food Pantry and Cloths Closet. In her free time she enjoyed polka dancing, playing cards, crocheting, knitting, making quilts and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She loved spending time with her family and her friends.
She is survived by her sisters: Charlotte Kern of Chippewa Falls, Janet (Richard) Bowe of Chippewa Falls; brother: Jesse (Sharon) LaGesse; numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Elsie LaGesse; brothers: Clyde, Wally Edward Jr., Gerald, and Jim; sister: Darlene Stolt.
Funeral services will be held at Bloomer United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family; olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com