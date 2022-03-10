Kathryn Nixdorf

Dr. Kathryn Elise Nixdorf, 42, passed away on March 3, 2022 at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital after a sudden medical emergency. Katie was born on November 3, 1979 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI to Carolyn (Berg) and Paul Nixdorf. Katie was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and graduated as a valedictorian from Memorial High School class of 1998 in Eau Claire.
Katie was brilliant, compassionate and so talented. From early on Katie’s kind, loving, selfless personality shone through. In high school she organized numerous Red Cross blood drives and joined work teams for Habitat for Humanity. She also had a special love of choir and was a member in several specialty vocal groups. She was a friend to so many and knew she could pair her compassionate ways with her gift of communication, which led her to enroll in the Med Scholars program at the University of Wisconsin.
Katie received her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She continued on at UW-Madison’s School of Medicine and became a medical doctor of neurology. She then joined a fellowship program at Oregon Science and Health University, specializing in pain management. In 2011 she returned to the Midwest as a pain management physician in the U of MN Health-Fairview system. Dr. Katie quickly excelled in her role, and in 2014 she became the Medical Director for Pain Management and the medical leader for the Fairview Opioid Oversight Committee. She also cherished being a site director for the Pain Management Fellowship Program, and was dedicated to training and mentoring new physicians and advanced practice providers and made deep friendships at every step of her career. She was extremely dedicated to her patients, going far above and beyond to overcome barriers for them. Katie demonstrated what makes a skilled and compassionate doctor with impeccable integrity. She strived to make a difference in everyone’s lives.
Whenever she was able, Katie enjoyed traveling the world with friends and family. Most recently, Katie was so proud to become the dog mom of her beloved puppy, Finn. She had more pictures of him in the past few months than most people take in years.
Kathryn Elise Nixdorf is survived by her parents; her sister, Erin (Andrew) Wait; and brother, Benjamin (Chrissy) Nixdorf. She was a fabulous aunt to her five nieces and nephews, Alexis Schroeder, Marcella Wait, Drake Wait, Samuel Nixdorf and Hazel Nixdorf. Her personality, presence, compassion and humor will be greatly missed by her thousands of friends, colleagues and patients.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, Minn. Funeral and interment will be 12 p.m. noon Friday, March 11 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi, Minn. with visitation one hour prior. Guests are invited to a luncheon following the interment. Livestream of the service may be viewed on Katie’s obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com.
Memorials preferred and may be made in Dr. Kathryn Nixdorf’s memory to the University of Wisconsin Foundation–Great People Annual Scholarship Fund or 4W Initiative Fund. Both can be found at www.supportuw.org.