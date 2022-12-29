Kathryn “Kathie” Ellen Thompson, age 76, died peacefully at home, Sunday December 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.

Kathie was born October 6, 1946 in Whitehall WI to George and Hazel (Lee) Sielaff. She grew up in Trempealeau County having attended school in Pleasantville before graduating from Whitehall High School. She married Michael “Mike” Thompson on September 18, 1965 and lived in La Crosse for awhile before moving to Osseo.

