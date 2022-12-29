Kathryn “Kathie” Ellen Thompson, age 76, died peacefully at home, Sunday December 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
Kathie was born October 6, 1946 in Whitehall WI to George and Hazel (Lee) Sielaff. She grew up in Trempealeau County having attended school in Pleasantville before graduating from Whitehall High School. She married Michael “Mike” Thompson on September 18, 1965 and lived in La Crosse for awhile before moving to Osseo.
It was during their time in La Crosse where Kathie started her career as a phlebotomist. After moving to Osseo she continued her career, first at Midelfort which later became Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire WI, for 47 years before retiring.
Kathie was a Wisconsin sports fan. She loved watching the Packers and the Brewers and after Mike passed, she really enjoyed the Milwaukee Bucks. As a young girl and lady she loved to sing and was a huge fan of Elvis. Kathie liked going to the casino and gambling. She also liked to go fast, especially when she was driving. She was a “speedster” always able to recount the stories like a trip to Oshkosh where she pulled off the “old lady card” completely unaware as to how fast she was going (NOT). But it worked. God bless our wonderful memories of Kathie, she was one of a kind that will forever be missed.
Surviving Kathie are her children Craig (Jennifer) Thompson, Kayla (Steve) Schaefer, and Cory (Becky Nelson) Thompson; her grandchildren Nicholas, Samantha and Nathan Thompson, Kelsey (Cole) Kutchera, Hailey (Ti Windisch) Skoyen, and Mollie Thompson; her sisters Rosemary Berg, Georgia Nelson and Sonja Herbert and her brother George Sielaff; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Kathie was preceded in death by her husband Mike; her parents; and her brothers-in-law Laurel Berg, Cordell Herbert, Carl “Bud” Koepke and Joe Nelson.
Funeral services for Kathie are this Saturday December 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church. Pastor Terry Lorenz will officiate. Friends may call on the family during a visitation at the church from 9:30 to 11:00 AM prior to the service.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo is serving the family, (715) 597-3711.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.