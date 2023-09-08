Jenson, Kathy photo.jpg

Kathy Irene Jenson, age 81 passed away September 5 at Colfax Health & Rehab in Colfax, Wisconsin.

She was born April 18, 1942 in Janesville, WI to David Donagan and Irene Kelm.

