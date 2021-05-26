Kathy Ann Van Daalwyk, 71 of Colfax, WI, passed away on May 24th after a 9 year battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her family at home. Kathy was born on October 28, 1949 to Gordon & Ethel Krause in Appleton, WI.
She graduated from Appleton East High School in 1968. She married the love of her life Dick Van Daalwyk on May 16, 1970. They had two children, Eric and Deana. They moved to Colfax in 1976 where Kathy worked in food service at the Colfax Area nursing home for 34 years. She enjoyed garage sales, antiques, live music, and having a beer with friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Judy.
She is survived by her husband Dick; her two children Eric (Karen) Van Daalwyk of Colfax; Deana (Marc) Halle of New Richmond, WI; a grandson Parker Van Daalwyk; 8 siblings; and many other special family and friends.
There will be no service per Kathy’s request.
Thank you for all of the special prayers by local churches and prayer groups. Thank you to all the Mayo Oncology Doctors & nurses. Thank you Mayo hospice.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com